Widow of Billings man killed on Red Lodge chair lift begins investigation

The wife of the Billings man killed after a ski lift accident on Red Lodge Mountain two weeks ago has now initiated an independent investigation into the cause and circumstances of the incident.

Meghan Zinne, wife of the victim, Jeff Zinne, is now being represented by Billings law firm Heenan and Cook and has requested information about his death from the resort, according to a Wednesday news release from the law firm.

She hired Brandon Conlin of Alpine Engineering of Utah two days after the accident to preserve and collect evidence, according to the news release.

Heenan and Cook claim that Conlin - a senior engineer with a specialty in ski lifts - still has not been provided the same access to information as the expert hired by JMA Ventures, the firm that owns the Red Lodge Mountain resort.

Officials at Red Lodge Mountain have previously said that Zinne died after falling from the Triple Chair lift on March 10, an accident they believe was caused by an erratic wind gust.

The law firm says that while the investigation will not bring Jeff Zinne back, Meghan Zinne is committed to preventing other families from suffering similar tragedies.

MTN News reached out to officials at Red Lodge Mountain Wednesday evening but have not received a response. This story will be updated with any comments from Red Lodge Mountain.

Related:

Billings man dies from injuries in Red Lodge Mountain ski lift accident

Red Lodge Mountain sheds more light on cause of fatal chairlift fall

Fatal fall on Red Lodge chair lift sparks call to strengthen safety laws