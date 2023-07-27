'We're here': Billings disability resource group celebrates anniversary of ADA signing

BILLINGS — July 26 marks the 33rd anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), which protects the civil rights of people with disabilities. An anniversary was held on Wednesday in Billings at a local disability resource nonprofit, where members of the community were invited to share how ADA has shaped their lives.

On this day in 1990, history was made when President George H.W. Bush signed ADA into law. Billings-based Living Independently for Today and Tomorrow (LIFTT) celebrated Wednesday at its Grand Avenue location.

"LIFTT has been around for 25 years. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. We help people with disabilities," said John Robison, the outreach director at LIFTT, on Wednesday. "That disability could be anything from helping with Social Security, helping with Medicaid, wheelchair ramps. We typically see people on the worst day of their life, when they need services like now and immediately. But we work on it as fast as we can."

Kelsey Merison/MTN News John Robison

It was a day of commemoration.

“The importance of the Americans with Disabilities Act, it was an enabler to us to let things be more accessible to people. The laws or regulations put into effect were a huge benefit," Robison said. "We had a lot of people, a long time ago, who did a great job to push it. Luckily it’s in effect now."

The celebration featured a job and resource fair, mobile vaccination unit, food trucks, and fun.

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Speeches during the celebration

There was also time for remarks on the meaning of ADA and how important it is to Billings city leaders.

"We tend to think, at the city level, about the ADA in terms of city infrastructure. Not always, but typically," said Mayor Bill Cole during his speech at the event. "(ADA) has become a fundamental part of the United States."

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Mayor Bill Cole

According to ADA Participation Action Research Consortium (ADA PARC), 12.5%of the United States population has a disability. It's even higher in Montana at 13.5%.

“I came (to LIFTT) in crisis like a lot of consumers do. I had a girlfriend who said, ‘Hey, have you heard of this place called LIFTT?’ And I was like, ‘No,’ and she said, ‘Well, they help people with disabilities.’ And I went, ‘Okay, how come nobody told the blind girl?’" said Heather Talmadge, an independent living specialist and consumer at LIFTT, on Wednesday. "I feel, to be completely honest, like there’s a lot of work to be done. But I think that the partnerships that we are trying to build with the community is definitely helping."

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Heather Talmadge

And that’s something employees at LIFTT can all agree upon.

“Everybody that works in this building has at least one defined disability," Robison said. "Myself, I’ve got 14."

One reason Talmadge decided to share her story.

“I hope that people are not afraid to ask for help. As a person with disabilities, sometimes we are a little afraid to speak up. We’re not sure where to go for help. We want the community to know that we’re here,” Talmadge said. “We want to help people to feel seen and heard and valued. To live as independently as they can. I know that it’s changed my life, and it can help other people too."