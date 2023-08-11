'We're excited': Billings businesses benefitting from out-of-town air show visitors

BILLINGS — Visitors are beginning to arrive in Billings for the Yellowstone International Air Show. Those coming for the big event are spending a lot of money to visit. After the costs for a rental car, hotel, food, and tickets to the air show are added up, the price for the weekend isn't cheap.

Many have had their eyes on the sky this week while the Blue Angels get ready for the show, like Jaden Maw.

“It is loud, it is ruckus, it is awesome," Maw, a Billings visitor, said on Thursday. "I could hear them flying in. It’s such a unique experience to come and see them here. Just to feel the air and to hear the sounds."

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Jaden Maw

Visitors like Maw have taken over local hotels.

"Right now, I would say Friday night and Saturday night, the town is going to be full," said Steve Wahrlich, the owner of the Clocktower Inn, on Thursday. "There will be a room here or there... but that’s it."

It's good news for Billings businesses.

"The estimate’s 30,000 people. So they all have to eat and they’ll drink. They’re not just going to go to the air show," Wahrlich said. "They’ll shop, they’ll be out and about. So it’s a very good weekend for the city of Billings, for businesses in the city of Billings. We’re excited."

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Steve Wahrlich

Those crowds had to budget for the weekend.

“It will be in the thousands. I think if someone was to come here for the air show, hotels, rental cars, it’ll be something around $2,000 I would say,” said Graham Prior, a Billings visitor from New Zealand, on Thursday. "By the time we pay for fuel, and we’ll always stop off at a restaurant or bar, we’re probably spending $400 a day, probably."

Prior's travel partner, Andrew McDougall, said they've already spent "way too much".

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Andrew (left) and Graham (right)

Tough on the pocket for visitors but good for Billings.

"Occupancy will be very good this weekend and rates will be very great this weekend," Wahrlich said.

MTN News took a look at hotels in Downtown Billings: The Double Tree, The Clocktower Inn, and The Northern all still had rooms (at the time of this publication), but the cheapest weekend-long stay costs more than $300 a night, according to Expedia.

Rental cars were nearly impossible to find. The airport was almost sold out. Avis and Budget still had a few, but they were going fast.

Kelsey Merison/MTN News Airport car rentals are nearly sold-out

You could still find a handful downtown, but they’ll cost anywhere from $254 dollars up to $723 for the weekend.

In total, visitors could spend thousands. But for those visitors, that price was worth it.

“It’s wonderful because we don’t see (Blue Angels) back at home. We haven’t got jets like this," Prior said. "You Americans should come to our country, it’s cheaper for you.”

