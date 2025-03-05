Wednesday Morning Headlines: Trump speech, Billings protest, Anti-freeze poisoning questioned

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, March 5

Trump delivers speech on vision for U.S.

Trump addresses joint session of Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump gave his vision for his second term in a speech before a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.

In the hours before the primetime event, around 100 people lined the streets in downtown Billings to protest President Trump's policies.

Several groups joined together for the protest, criticizing Elon Musk and DOGE cuts and calling for a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine.

Read the full story here

Downtown Billings protest altercation under review

Protest against hate groups leads to altercation in downtown Billings

BILLINGS — An ongoing protest in downtown Billings against white supremacist sentiments in town escalated to a physical altercation over the weekend.

Jonathan, who requested us use only his first name, says the protest is a response to what he believes to be hate groups in the area.

On Saturday, Jonathan says a man approached him.

He says the man pulled out a knife.

MTN news asked the name, whose first name is Michael, if he brandished the knife and he said he would not answer because he is talking with police about the incident.

No charges have been filed in the case.

Read the full story here

Woman poisoned on NYE now thought to be due to Wellbutrin

Prosecutor: No evidence of antifreeze poisoning of Cody woman on New Year's Eve

CODY, Wyo. — Officials in Cody, Wyoming say a young mother was not poisoned with antifreeze on New Year’s Eve.

Kailey Kline was hospitalized for a week in billings after suffering signs of alcohol poisoning.

Kline previously told us, a nurse treating her condition believes she was poisoned with antifreeze.

Officials now believe instead the likely cause is Wellbutrin, an antidepressant.

The Kline family disagrees.

Read the full story here

Watch the latest weather forecast

FORECAST TUESDAY EVENING MAR 4, 2025

Watch Montana This Morning