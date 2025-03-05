Protesters gather in downtown Billings in response to Trump speech

Before President Donald Trump addressed Congress and the nation Tuesday night, around 100 people lined the streets in downtown Billings to protest the president’s policies.

“It’s getting worse. You don’t fix corruption with greater corruption,” said Justin King, one of those who turned out for the protest. “All the problems that the Democrats created, the Republicans are making even worse,” he said.

Several groups joined together for the protest—criticizing Elon Musk and DOGE cuts as well as calling for a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine and accusing Trump of siding with Putin.

“No kings in America is what we are ultimately protesting. We didn’t elect Elon Musk. We did elect Donald Trump and there are some unconstitutional practices that are being implemented at the federal level that the people of the United States are getting angry about,” said Bailey Desper, with United People of Billings.

Another protest is planned for noon, March 8 on the courthouse lawn as part of International Women’s Day.

