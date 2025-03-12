Wednesday Morning Headlines: Red Lodge Mountain injury, Tariff impact on ranchers, Roundup student walkout

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, March 12

Red Lodge Mountain faces lift safety concerns after passenger fall

RED LODGE – Questions are rising about chair lift safety on Red Lodge Mountain after a skier fell from the triple chair this week.

According to officials, the person was thrown from the chair just before noon Monday due to high winds before being flown by emergency helicopter to a Billings hospital.

Staff say the mountain is currently checking every chair on the willow creek lift, which has been closed, itself, for two weeks.

The triple chair remains closed today.

Montana ranchers look at potential effects of tariffs on beef industry

BILLINGS – Montana ranchers are keeping a close eye on the potential impacts of tariffs on the beef industry.

Leaders with the Montana Stockgrowers Association say it is unclear if feeder cattle out of Montana that cross into Canada before returning to U.S. processors will be impacted on each crossing.

Others like the ceo of R-Calf USA say tariffs could help expand beef production.

Roundup high school students stage walkout in solidarity of teacher who resigned

ROUNDUP – Students at two Roundup schools staged a walkout on Tuesday to show support for one of their teachers.

History teacher and cheerleading coach Jessica Olinger recently resigned.

Students and parents told MTN that they believe Olinger was either told to resign or would be fired after 'asking questions' about fundraiser money.

The superintendent says the cheer program will continue while the school looks for a new head cheer coach.

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Spring-like temperatures through Thursday

