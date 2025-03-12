Roundup high school students stage walkout in solidarity of teacher who resigned

ROUNDUP — On Tuesday morning, students at Roundup High School and Junior High School staged a walkout to show support for history teacher and cheerleading coach, Jessica Olinger, who recently resigned.

See the video for this story below:

The students said they learned of Olinger's resignation Monday night at a Roundup Public School Board meeting, where several students, fellow teachers, and community members voiced concerns about the move. School officials confirmed she resigned that day.

"It was everybody. It was everybody a part of the community (at the meeting)," said Kaden Blakenship, one of the walkout's organizers and a senior at Roundup High School.

At about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, students walked out of the school before heading to a nearby park, where they staged a small protest.

"Honestly, this is our education that's being played with and we just don't appreciate it. We as students, we have a voice, and to be honest it's been a long time since we've used it," said junior Sophie Kellum.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

"The way they treated (Mrs. Olinger) is just so unjust... She's been such a big part of students' lives. She goes above and beyond for her students," Blakenship said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

At the park, students and parents told MTN why they think Olinger resigned.

They believe Olinger was either told to resign or would be fired after "asking questions" about money from a cheerleading fundraiser.

"They have well over enough money in their bank to get new uniforms, and they denied that with no reasoning, and then told her, 'You basically resign, or we're going to fire you,' 'cuz she decided to stand up and ask questions as to where the money is going," said parent Ashley Klug.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

Roundup Public Schools Superintendent Josiah Mayfield sent MTN a statement Tuesday afternoon stating Olinger submitted a resignation letter on Monday, and the cheer program will continue in Olinger's absence.

"On 3/10/2025 Mrs. Olinger provided a letter of resignation where she resigned from her position as a high school teacher and head cheerleading coach... We are actively looking for a head cheer coach based on the resignation," Mayfield wrote.

In his statement, Mayfield did not explain why Olinger resigned.

MTN News asked to speak with Olinger through a student at the walkout. The student said Olinger declined to share her contact information.

Students said at the walkout they had heard rumors they could face disciplinary actions. Mayfield stated over the phone that the students will not be punished for the walkout.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

The students say they will miss Olinger's teaching and coaching.

"She put in the thought and effort into teaching us," said eighth grader Brianna Bruner.

"She makes learning fun," said another eighth grader Nevaeh Heuman.

Mack Carmack, MTN News

The community has organized an online petition for answers regarding Olinger's resignation, which can be found at this link.