Wednesday Headlines: Youth voters, Budget shortfall, Bathroom tattoos

Amid rise in youth political interest, Laurel high schoolers organize State of the Union watch party

LAUREL - High school students in Laurel gathered last night to watch President Trump deliver one of the longest State of the Union addresses in U.S. history, as poll numbers reflect growing concerns about the country's economy.

The watch party was hosted by a local Club America chapter backed by Turning Point USA.

Students said issues like education and the high cost of living are what is driving young people into politics.

Cut services or go to voters? Billings confronts fallout from new state tax laws

BILLINGS - Billings is facing a $1.2 million budget shortfall after a new state property tax law clashed with the city's 1977 charter.

The law requires voter approval to raise tax mills.

City leaders say cuts to police and fire may be on the table. They could also push for a ballot measure this November to let residents decide the city's financial future.

Miles City mom speaks out after daughter gets tattoo in school bathroom

MILES CITY - A Miles City mother is speaking out after her 16-year-old daughter came home with a tattoo done in a school bathroom by another student.

Miles City police confirmed they are investigating the incident.

Health officials are now warning anyone who received an unofficial tattoo to see their doctor, citing risks of bloodborne illnesses like hepatitis C from shared needles.

