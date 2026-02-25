Amid rise in youth political interest, Laurel high schoolers organize State of the Union watch party

LAUREL— A group of Laurel High School students organized a State of the Union address watch party Tuesday night, reflecting growing political involvement among youth.

The students are a part of a Club USA chapter, which stems from Turning Point USA, founded by slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“We just kind of had this idea to start this chapter, especially after the assassination of Charlie Kirk. We just wanted to bring this club into our school, because we felt like it was needed, that these people had a voice, and we didn't want that to be silenced,” said high school sophomore Hayden Wambolt, a chapter member.

According to the members, the chapter allows space for people of all opinions to discuss government issues.

“You get to talk with other people like and dislike you because it's important to have that open discussion with those that agree with you and those that disagree with you,” said senior Chase McLean, chapter president.

“If you have an idea, you can truly come with us. We're not going to judge you for your opinions. We just want to sit and listen to yours and maybe change our minds about it too,” added senior Adrienne Roth, chapter vice president.

According to Education Week, Turning Point USA received 54,000 inquiries to create chapters following Kirk’s assassination.

MSU Billings political science professor Paul Pope said the enthusiasm with Turning Point is one part of a larger trend of political involvement among youth.

“Rent, food, car payments, you name it, everything is too expensive. Young people are feeling that. They are experiencing it firsthand and so that's forcing them to pay more attention,” said Pope Tuesday afternoon.

Pope said while there is an increase in young adults participating in politics, 18-to-24-year-olds are still not voting as much as older demographics.

“The only way the youth can change that dynamic is to come out and vote in large numbers. The larger the numbers that come out and vote, the more likely political process will care about their issue,” he added.