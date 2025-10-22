Wednesday Headlines: Teacher reassigned, SNAP benefits, Billings mental hospital

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, Oct. 22

Billings Skyview teacher reassigned following social media posts

Billings Skyview teacher reassigned following social media posts

BILLINGS - A Billings Skyview High School teacher was reassigned to another position following an apparent investigation of a social media post made involving slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, according to a Tuesday statement from the district.

The district stated the decision to reassign was "to ensure the safety and stability of the learning environment for students and staff" and was not a disciplinary action.

The district did not say where the teacher was reassigned.

Read the full story

SNAP benefits face potential November disruption, leaving Montana families uncertain

SNAP benefits face potential November disruption, leaving families uncertain

BILLINGS - For many families in Billings, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) makes the difference between having food on the table or going without.

Now, concerns are rising about potential disruptions to SNAP benefits in November, leaving vulnerable families wondering how they’ll manage.

Read the full story

State Senators rank Billings number one for mental hospital

State Senators rank Billings number one for mental hospital

BILLINGS - Two state legislators say Billings has the most to offer when it comes to finding the best location for the proposed state forensic mental health facility.

State Sen. John Esp, R- Big Timber, and State Sen. Tom McGilvray, R-Billings, sent a seven-page memo to city and county leaders showing why Billings is and has been the number one site for the facility.

Read the full story

Watch the latest weather forecast

Forecast Tuesday Evening Oct 21, 2025

Watch Montana This Morning