State Senators rank Billings number one for mental hospital

Two state legislators say Billings has the most to offer when it comes to finding the best location for the proposed state forensic mental health facility.

State Sen. John Esp, R- Big Timber and State Sen. Tom McGilvray, R-Billings, sent a seven-page memo to city and county leaders showing why Billings is and has been the number one site for the facility.

The Billings City Council still has interest in the state mental hospital but is not ready to commit and submit an application.

“Because there's a lot of questions, the council wasn't ready to go forward,” said Billings City councilman Bill Kennedy.

McGilvray and Esp see Billings as the best location for the hospital.

“I can't imagine a scenario where we don't try to figure out how to get a response from Billings” said Esp. “Because geographically and intuitively, it makes more sense."

Kennedy supports the idea of a hospital, but says more information is necessary.

“We've asked the mayor to put together a letter which he'll run by the council saying, we have some interest,” Kennedy said. “But we have a lot more questions and at this time we will, will not be filling out the application.”

“The city of Billings is not saying no, never,” said Deputy Mayor Mike Boyett.

Boyett and Kennedy say Billings is the best place.

And while the state has looked at some sites, the city is waiting to hear from the Department of Public Health and Human Services.

“No one has approached us that I'm aware of with any land that they say they would like it there,” Boyett said.

The letter from Esp and McGilvray put Billings right at the top of the list for attracting the workforce for the proposed mental hospital.

“There's only a few places in the state that make any sense to put it because of the availability of the capacity of an area to absorb,” Esp said. “It's going to take 50 to 80 employees."

Esp says only six cities in the state can handle the necessary workforce, and that's why Laurel, Columbus, and Hardin are not on that list.

“This letter is only my opinion and Senator McGilvray’s opinion,” Esp said. “The governor wanted everybody to have a chance.”

Esp says more details will come out next week, and an announcement is expected the day before Thanksgiving.