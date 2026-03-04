Wednesday Headlines: Stranded overseas, Bodnar campaign, Laurel recall

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, March 4

MTN Reporter stuck in Dubai after Iranian strikes in UAE

BOZEMAN - Tens of thousands of travelers remain stranded across the Middle East this morning as missile strikes continue between U.S.-Israeli forces and Iran, with airspace across the region remaining restricted.

Dubai International Airport has been struck, leaving travelers — including MTN News reporter Esha Walia — unable to leave. She was among those stranded in Dubai.

Bodnar announces independent run for Senate

MISSOULA - Former University of Montana President Seth Bodnar is entering the U.S. Senate race as an independent, filing today to challenge Republican Steve Daines.

On the congressional side, Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen is jumping in as a Republican — one day after Congressman Ryan Zinke said he won't seek re-election.

Jacobsen joins radio host Aaron Flint and former state senator Al Olszewski in the race for the House.

Laurel residents file petition to recall mayor

LAUREL - Laurel residents have filed a petition to recall Mayor Dave Waggoner, saying he knew about plans for a state forensic mental health facility near an elementary school and kept it from the public.

The Yellowstone County Attorney now has seven days to certify the petition.

If approved, petitioners will need at least 840 signatures to move forward.

Waggoner said he did nothing wrong and won't quit.

