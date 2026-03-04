MTN Reporter stuck in Dubai after Iranian strikes in UAE

BOZEMAN — What began as a long-planned family vacation for an MTN News reporter quickly turned into a firsthand experience of escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Esha Walia, a reporter with MTN, arrived in Dubai with her family on Friday evening. By Saturday, the United States had announced it had entered into war with Iran, and retaliatory Iranian airstrikes were reported in parts of the United Arab Emirates.

“I feel like if there is one word to describe this whole situation, it’s just uncertain,” Walia said during a Zoom interview. “We just never know what’s going on or what’s going to happen next.”

WATCH: MTN reporter Esha Walia is stranded in Dubai as the U.S.-Iran war erupts, with airports hit and flights nearly impossible to find

MTN reporter stranded in Dubai describes missiles flying overhead as U.S.-Iran war erupts

Walia said her family chose Dubai as a reunion destination after months of planning.

“When everyone is living in different places, we wanted somewhere we could all meet up, so we decided on Dubai,” she said.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump announced the United States had entered the conflict and addressed the Israeli people directly in televised remarks.

Walia said she first realized the seriousness of the situation while on a desert safari outside the city.

“We started hearing things in the sky, and we were like, ‘What is that? What is going on?’” she said. “Then we checked the news, and it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, all of this is happening right now.’”

According to the BBC, most Iranian attacks have been intercepted, though some hotels and luxury areas in Dubai have reported damage.

Walia described a heightened sense of anxiety.

“Anytime we hear a sound, even if it’s the air conditioning, we’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, what is going on?’” she said.

Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport were among the sites reportedly hit. One person was reported killed in Abu Dhabi.

Walia said leaving the country has proven difficult, describing long lines and delays at Emirates Airlines as travelers attempt to secure flights out.

“Getting out of Dubai feels mission impossible right now,” she said.

Though officials in Dubai have attempted to maintain normal operations, Walia said there is an underlying tension.

“Even if we go to dinner in more touristy spots, there’s just kind of that undertone of people worried about what’s going to happen next,” she said.

Nearly 8,000 miles from home, Walia said she is grateful her family is safe.

“People here are doing everything they can to make everyone feel safe, which we really appreciate,” she said.

As of now, Esha tells us she is unsure when she will get home. All of us at MTN are wishing her and her family a safe return.

