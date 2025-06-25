Wednesday Headlines: Murder charge, Playground vandalism, Donated home

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, June 25

Family looking for justice for Billings Heights man beat to death 1 year ago

Family looking for justice for Billings heights man killed in road rage incident 1 year ago

BILLINGS - An 18-year-old has been charged with deliberate homicide in connection with a deadly attack that occurred in the Billings Heights more than a year ago.

Bryce Blackburn pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide in the death of 55-year-old Denis Osborne.

Family members of the victim described Osborne as having been "beat until he was dead."

Police had previously identified Blackburn and his brother as suspects in the case. Prosecutors say Blackburn's brother is also charged but as a juvenile has not been publicly identified.

Fire destroys popular Gaga Ball Pit at Poly Drive Elementary in Billings

Fire destroys popular Gaga Ball Pit at Poly Drive Elementary

BILLINGS - Staff at Poly Drive Elementary School discovered a playground ball pit engulfed in flames early Tuesday morning.

The gaga ball pit, which school officials say was a favorite among students, had only been installed about two years ago before being destroyed.

The Billings School District Two executive director said staff will review camera footage to identify those responsible for the fire.

Family receives big donation after losing home in Shepherd storm

Family receives big donation after severe hail storm

SHEPHERD - A Shepherd family who lost their home during last Monday's severe storms has received a donated trailer to provide temporary shelter.

The Dalton family's home was flipped by powerful winds, which also smashed one of their cars and destroyed nearly everything inside.

Joanna Paloni donated the 29-foot trailer, as community members continue to rally around the family affected by the storm.

