Wednesday Headlines: Lockwood fire, Jail scam, Snow plows

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, Dec. 3

Lockwood woman devastated after fire claims four pets and home

LOCKWOOD - A devastating early morning fire destroyed a Lockwood home, killing four pets and sending the homeowner to the hospital for smoke inhalation treatment.

Valerie Ellis said she was only gone for 10 minutes before returning to find her house fully engulfed in flames.

Ellis, who didn't have insurance, lost everything, including her eBay business. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Yellowstone County sheriff warns people about jail bond phone scam

BILLINGS - The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a costly scam targeting families through phone calls.

Scammers are calling residents while claiming to be deputies asking for bond money to help jailed relatives. One man lost $1,200 after receiving a convincing 2 a.m. call about his brother being in jail.

Undersheriff Robert Lester said the red flag is clear - real officers never ask for money, Bitcoin or gift cards over the phone.

Plows continue rolling through Billings following first winter storm

BILLINGS - Billings city crews continue plowing 1,200 lane miles of city roads after the first major snowstorm hit last weekend.

Officials said they expected just 2 inches of snow but received much more, leading to what they call a "flash freeze" that created dangerous driving conditions.

City crews said they are prioritizing high-traffic roads like Grand Avenue and King Avenue first, along with challenging routes like Zimmerman Trail.

Q2 Weather

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Light overnight snow; clearer but cooler on Wednesday

Jason Stiff

