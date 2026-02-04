Wednesday Headlines: Jack Horner, Human trafficking, Horse rescue

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, Feb. 4

Famed Montana paleontologist Jack Horner named in Epstein files

Montana paleontologist Jack Horner named in Epstein files

BOZEMAN - More details are emerging about former Montana State University paleontologist Jack Horner's connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

Newly released files show Horner visited Epstein's New Mexico ranch in 2012, with emails revealing he thanked Epstein and "the girls" for their hospitality.

The renowned dinosaur expert and "Jurassic Park" consultant remains unavailable for comment.

Read the full story

'In plain sight': Experts talk human trafficking in wake of huge Billings sting operation

"In plain sight": Experts talk human trafficking in wake of huge Billings sting operation

BILLINGS - Local organizations are mobilizing to help survivors after a major human trafficking bust in Billings.

Thirteen law enforcement agencies arrested seven people in the operation, but the YWCA says resources for victims remain limited.

While emergency shelter exists for some survivors, there's no crisis housing for male victims or minors.

Read the full story

Wyoming horse rescued from Wind River mountains using river raft and snowmobiles

Wyoming horse rescued from Wind River mountains using river raft and snowmobiles

CODY, Wyo. - A horse named Mouse, lost in Wyoming's wilderness for seven months, has been rescued alive.

The horse went missing during a July fishing trip in the Wind River Range. Snowmobilers recently discovered Mouse nearly 10 miles deep in the mountains.

In a creative rescue effort, volunteers used a river raft pulled by snowmobiles to bring the horse to safety through the deep snow.

Mouse is now doing well and back home with his owner.

Read the full story

Q2 Weather

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dry, breezy to windy, and warmer-than-average

Watch Montana This Morning