Wednesday Headlines: Jack Horner, Human trafficking, Horse rescue

Famed Montana paleontologist Jack Horner named in Epstein files
BOZEMAN - More details are emerging about former Montana State University paleontologist Jack Horner's connection to Jeffrey Epstein.
Newly released files show Horner visited Epstein's New Mexico ranch in 2012, with emails revealing he thanked Epstein and "the girls" for their hospitality.
The renowned dinosaur expert and "Jurassic Park" consultant remains unavailable for comment.
'In plain sight': Experts talk human trafficking in wake of huge Billings sting operation
BILLINGS - Local organizations are mobilizing to help survivors after a major human trafficking bust in Billings.
Thirteen law enforcement agencies arrested seven people in the operation, but the YWCA says resources for victims remain limited.
While emergency shelter exists for some survivors, there's no crisis housing for male victims or minors.
Wyoming horse rescued from Wind River mountains using river raft and snowmobiles
CODY, Wyo. - A horse named Mouse, lost in Wyoming's wilderness for seven months, has been rescued alive.
The horse went missing during a July fishing trip in the Wind River Range. Snowmobilers recently discovered Mouse nearly 10 miles deep in the mountains.
In a creative rescue effort, volunteers used a river raft pulled by snowmobiles to bring the horse to safety through the deep snow.
Mouse is now doing well and back home with his owner.
