BILLINGS — In the wake of a large-scale human-trafficking sting recently conducted in Billings, advocates are highlighting the resources available for victims.

"That crime's been here from day one in our community, and across Montana," Penny Ronning, president of the Yellowstone Human Trafficking Task Force, said Tuesday.

"In plain sight": Experts talk human trafficking in wake of huge Billings sting operation

Seven people were arrested in a human trafficking operation conducted last week by 13 federal, state, county, and municipal agencies, highlighting a crime that experts say happens regularly in Montana communities.

The sting was called Operation Vigilant Specter 6 and was carried out over a 48-hour period from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, according to police.

Ronning said human trafficking occurs often and in plain sight across quiet communities, including Billings. The recent arrests serve as an eye-opener for residents who may not realize such crimes happen in their neighborhoods.

"That's a number we actually want to see increase. It means law enforcement is catching the criminal actors, and cases are moving through the legal system," Ronning said.

While law enforcement focuses on arrests, survivors of human trafficking are left to rebuild their lives. The YWCA Billings works to support these survivors through their recovery process.

"Our support for trafficking survivors is the same as for domestic and sexual violence victims, starting with emergency shelter," said Erin Lambert, CEO of YWCA Billings.

However, resources for survivors remain limited. The YWCA operates a 24-hour helpline, and walk-ins are welcomed.

“The first would be just to walk in during business hours, which is Monday through Friday, 8:30 to 4:30. We have services navigators here able to take walk-ins whenever someone would need during those hours," Lambert said. "You can call the 24-hour helpline, and through that aspect, you would speak with an advocate over the phone who would screen for eligibility for shelter."

Ronning noted significant gaps in available services for men and women.

"We have no emergency or crisis shelter for male victims and none for minors," Ronning said. "It is incredibly difficult to place an adult female sex trafficking victim into any type of emergency shelter in Montana."

Despite these limitations, service providers continue working to help survivors heal from their experiences.

"We want to prevent a victim from living with that pain for the rest of their lives," Ronning said.