Wednesday Headlines: Government shutdown, Embezzlement charges, New hospital

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, Oct. 1

Government shutdown leaves federal agencies scrambling to manage workforce cuts

The federal government entered a partial shutdown at midnight as Congress failed to reach an agreement on a budget deal, affecting federal operations across Montana and the nation.

Federal workers and visitors to national parks throughout the state will feel the shutdown impacts. While some services will continue, many federal employees face uncertainty about their paychecks.

Airport operations will continue largely unaffected in the immediate term. TSA employees and air traffic controllers will remain on duty to maintain security and safety, though they may not receive pay during the shutdown period.

Montana's national parks, including Yellowstone and Glacier, will keep their roads, trails, and open-air features accessible to visitors. However, most park buildings will be closed to the public during the shutdown.

Ex-Billings nonprofit CEO charged with embezzling thousands to buy personal goods

BILLINGS - Sheri Boelter, the former CEO of New Day Incorporated, a Billings-based nonprofit, is now facing felony embezzlement charges.

Boelter faces two felony counts related to her time at the organization: embezzling property worth more than $10,000 and forgery.

Boelter departed from New Day in October after serving three years as the nonprofit's CEO.

Laurel now possibility for state mental hospital in eastern Montana

LAUREL - State officials are examining a potential location in Laurel for a new state mental hospital facility.

The Laurel mayor and the State Board of Investments have discussed a property on Old Highway 10, also known as West Main Street, as a possible site for the facility. Officials emphasize the discussions remain in early stages.

The 2025 Montana Legislature approved funding for the mental health facility. Gov. Greg Gianforte ordered the restart of site location efforts last month.

