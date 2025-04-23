Wednesday Headlines: Double murder sentence, Rachel's Challenge, All Star Cheer

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, April 23

Billings man sentenced to 150 years in prison for killing of man and infant son

BILLINGS - On Tuesday, 20-year-old Myron Goes Ahead was sentenced to 150 years in prison for the double homicide of a Billings man and his young son.

Goes Ahead pleaded guilty to one count of deliberate homicide and one count of negligence.

He took the stand on Tuesday to apologize before the sentence was handed down.

Goes Ahead - along with two others - was charged in the drive-by shooting deaths of 31-year-old Kenneth Morrison and his one-year-old son, Tatee'k.

Rachel's Challenge, a nationwide nonprofit, coming to Billings schools

BILLINGS - A national non-profit named after the first victim of the Columbine High School shooting is coming to Billings schools.

Rachel's challenge focuses on eliminating teen violence by fostering stronger connections through acts of kindness and compassion.

On Monday, seventh and eighth graders at Castle Rock Middle School took on that challenge by brainstorming ideas to promote kindness in their school.

Billings All Star Cheer team wins world title in Orlando

BILLINGS - Last Friday, a Billings all-stars cheer team known as "Royalty" was crowned world champions in Orlando, Florida.

The Billing all-stars have sent other teams to the finals in the past but Royalty became the first in Montana to win the gold medal and win the world title.

The girls range in age from 9 to 17.

