BILLINGS — It’s been 26 years since Rachel Scott passed away at just seventeen years old. She was the first student murdered in the Columbine High School Shooting in 1999.

Even now, decades after her death, Rachel is changing the world.

Rachel's Challenge, a nationwide nonprofit, coming to Billings schools

The Scott family has worked tirelessly to ensure that other families do not have to experience the heartbreak of losing a child to school violence.

Rachel’s family continues to honor her legacy through Rachel’s Challenge, a nonprofit organization created in her name. Kristi Krings, the CEO of the nonprofit, grew up in Billings and has been instrumental in bringing the program to her hometown.

The program, now implemented in schools across the country, focuses on eliminating teen violence by fostering stronger connections through acts of kindness and compassion.

“Addressing the violence, addressing bullying, and tackling the factors that makes kids feel unsafe at school-that’s really what Rachel’s Challenge is about,” CEO Kristi Krings said. “It dovetails into better academic performance across a number of metrics.”

On Monday, seventh and eighth graders at Castle Rock Middle School in Billings brainstormed ideas to promote kindness in their school, including creating a chain link of kindness and posting compliments on social media.

“It’ll help people feel noticed," seventh grader Elliana Walsh said.

Krings emphasized that is what Rachel’s Challenge is all about.

“We just focus on empowering young people to do what any of us can, which is to be kinder, more compassionate, more empathetic, more connected human beings,” Krings said.

The goal is to foster more connections, which they hope will lead to a kinder community and a safer school environment.

Krings explained that Rachel’s challenge has already helped prevent 150 suicides per year and nine school shootings.

“We receive messages from kids who tell us that they chose not to take their own lives after participating in one of our programs,” Krings shared.

Shannon Toney, a counselor and program supporter, expressed a common desire.

“We want a place where our students feel safe and comfortable to learn. We want them to grow into adults who will treat others well and be successful,” Toney said.

Rachel’s Challenge is a program that is both changing and savings lives, all through connections and acts of kindness.