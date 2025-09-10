Wednesday Headlines: Colonial Apartments, Billings leadership, Airport plan

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, Sept. 10

City of Billings in court to demolish Colonial apartments

City of Billings in court to demolish Colonial apartments

BILLINGS - The future of the Colonial Apartments in Billings will be determined in a Yellowstone County District Court room as the city pursues a preliminary injunction to close the building and begin evictions following the death of owner John Skauge.

Both the City of Billings and the trustees of Skauge's trust want to see the building condemned. The judge overseeing the case said she will have a decision within 30 days.

The legal proceedings come as the apartment building has faced ongoing issues that have prompted city intervention.

Read the full story

Leadership changes on the way for Billings city government

Leadership changes on the way for Billings city government

BILLINGS - Several significant leadership changes are on the horizon for the City of Billings as the November election approaches.

Mayor Bill Cole is terming out this year, while five city council seats will be open for voters to decide. The election for the next city council members will take place on Nov. 4.

Adding to the potential changes, City Administrator Chris Kukulski is a finalist for a county administrator position in Michigan, which could leave another key leadership role vacant.

Read the full story

Billings airport seeks community views for 20-year expansion plan

Billings airport seeks community input for 20-year master plan

BILLINGS - Billings-Logan International Airport officials are developing a master plan to guide the facility's growth over the next 20 years and are seeking public feedback on the initiative.

The plan will address critical infrastructure needs, including runway systems and airfield taxiways, along with other aspects like parking space expansion.

Officials say the comprehensive planning effort will help the airport accommodate the record number of travelers it served last year.

They are now looking for additional public input to shape the airport's future development.

Read the full story

Watch the latest weather forecast

Forecast Tuesday Evening Sep 9, 2025

Watch Montana This Morning