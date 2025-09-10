Billings airport seeks community views for 20-year expansion plan

BILLINGS— Billings-Logan International Airport is seeking to develop a 20-year master plan, and leaders want the public's help.

The plan will address infrastructure, including airfield taxiways and runway systems, commercial and private aircraft areas, terminals and parking space.

Watch to see how the airport could expand:

Billings airport seeks community input for 20-year master plan

This will help the airport accommodate the record number of travelers it has seen in the past year.

“We expect to exceed a million passengers sometime in early December, if we continue on the current track,” said Director of Aviation and Transit Jeff Roach.

The growing number of travelers has put a pinch on parking, which Roach said is apparent during the busy travel seasons.

Vanessa Willardson

“We've gotten some feedback that the community would like us to look at parking infrastructure opportunities for the future,” said Roach.

Tamara Graves, a Seattle resident who flies to Billings to see family, would like to see more parking options as well.

“That parking lot is pretty much stuffed to the gills,” she said.

Vanessa Willardson Tamara Graves

Graves suggested the airport incorporate a parking garage.

“I don't know if there's any land available that you can make more parking except to go vertical,” she said.

The airport hosted an open house Tuesday night from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the airport’s operations building for public comment and will host another in six months.

“We want to receive public comment. We want to receive feedback so that we know that we're meeting the needs of the traveling public,” said Roach.