Wednesday Headlines: Coach Disciplined, Babcock Theater, Fire Department Contract

Pryor coach faces unhappy parents after alleged locker room scandal

PRYOR - A basketball coach at Plenty Coups High School in Pryor returned to work after serving a suspension for allegedly walking into the girls' locker room while players were changing.

The school board met behind closed doors on Tuesday and decided to take no further action against coach Edward Posey Whiteman.

Some parents argue that students, especially the girls, aren't being protected.

Billings City Council to look at selling Babcock Theater for $1

BILLINGS - The historic Babcock Theater in Billings could soon change hands for just $1.

The city is recommending Art House Billings buy the landmark theater after its roof collapsed last spring.

Restoring the 750-seat venue to its former glory will cost an estimated $3 million to $5 million.

Despite the financial mountain ahead, Art House says they're ready to take on the challenge.

During warm January, structure fires hit three-year high in Billings

BILLINGS - The Billings Fire Department is gearing up for contract negotiations as house fire calls more than doubled during this warmer-than-usual January.

The department responded to 17 structure fires that month compared to just 7 last year.

Union talks begin this week as the current contract expires June 30, with firefighters confident they'll reach a fair deal despite budget constraints.

