Pryor coach faces unhappy parents after alleged locker room scandal

PRYOR— A basketball coach at Plenty Coups High School in Pryor is facing unhappy parents after an alleged locker room scandal.

Several anonymous parents told MTN that their daughters described boys head basketball Coach Edward “Posey” Whiteman III walking into the girls’ locker room unannounced while the high school girls’ basketball team was changing in early January.

According to the Pryor Schools attorney Elizabeth Kaleva, Whiteman was placed under a two-week suspension following the incident, but he is now back to coaching.

The district’s school board held an executive session Tuesday night to discuss the future of the coach.

The school declined MTN News access into a basketball practice where Whiteman was coaching. MTN was unable to obtain comment from him.

Even though cameras and parents were not allowed inside the meeting, Kaleva told MTN that the board decided not to take futher action regarding the coach.

For some parents, the school board’s response to the incident has been disappointing.

“They got several complaints from parents, but continued to keep him on,” said a parent of one of the girls in the locker room, who asked to remain anonymous.

Justin McKinsey

“It’s not right that the students aren’t protected, especially the girls,” the parent added.

For a school staff member, who also wished to be anonymous, the consequences were not harsh enough.

“I don’t think he should be able to continue coaching,” said the staff member.