Wednesday Headlines: Cliff-hanger, Theater harassment, TIF changes

Wyoming highway closed after semi nearly plunges off cliff

LOVELL - A semi truck driver walked away with minor injuries after a crash that nearly sent the vehicle off a cliff on Highway 14A near Lovell, Wyoming on Tuesday.

The incident prompted authorities to temporarily close the highway, which has since reopened.

Truck drivers familiar with the area report they've witnessed several incidents along this stretch of road. Officials are urging travelers to exercise caution when driving through this section of highway.

Billings actors end silence on alleged abuse of former theater director

BILLINGS - Mace Archer, founder of Venture Theatre and a longtime figure in Billings' performing arts community, is currently under investigation and on administrative leave from Mesa Community College in Arizona.

The investigation stems from sexual harassment accusations involving young acting students, which allegedly occurred decades after Archer left Montana.

Archer has not been charged with any crime at this time.

Billings city council looks at appointing boards for tax increment finance districts

BILLINGS - Billings city officials are working to comply with Senate Bill 3, a new state law affecting tax increment finance districts.

The legislation requires Billings to appoint advisory boards to oversee TIF districts, changing the current system where stakeholder groups make appointments.

The Billings City Council believes they can satisfy both the new state requirements and city code by appointing an urban renewal agency board.

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cooler temps and storm chances continue on Wednesday

