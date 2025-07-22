Wyoming highway closed after semi nearly plunges off cliff

LOVELL, Wyo. - Authorities have closed a Wyoming highway near Lovell after a semi-trailer crashed and nearly plunged off a cliff.

According to a social media post by the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office, US Highway 14A was closed Tuesday morning from about 22 miles east of Lovel to the Big Horn County/Sheridan County line due to the crash, which left a semi dangling precariously off the road over a steep cliff.

Big Horn County Wyoming Sheriff's Office/Facebook

The sheriff's office said the driver was able to safely escape the wreckage with only minor injuries.

The crash was reported by the sheriff's office at 7:30 a.m. The highway will be closed for most of the day for recovery operations.

"Please avoid the area and let towing and heavy haul operators work safely," the sheriff's office said. "As you can see from the pictures, it will be a very difficult operation."