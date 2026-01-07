Wednesday Headlines: Champions return, School bond, Postal rules

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, Jan. 7

Montana State Bobcats return home as national champions after 41-year drought

BOZEMAN - The celebration continues in Bozeman as Montana State landed back at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport as national champions.

The Bobcats beat Illinois State 35-34 in overtime Monday night, capping off a championship 41 years in the making.

Fans packed the streets to welcome the team home to Bozeman as heroes.

Billings schools seeking feedback for three high school bond options

BILLINGS - Billings voters could face another tax decision this spring.

Billings Public Schools is considering three bond proposals to repair aging high schools, ranging from $88 million to $241 million.

The smallest option covers basic maintenance like roofs and electrical systems, while the largest adds athletic upgrades.

New postal rules could delay mail postmarks for rural Montanans

BILLINGS - New Post Office rules are changing when your mail gets postmarked, and it could cost you.

Your envelope won't get a postmark date until it hits a USPS processing facility, which for rural Montanans could be days after you drop it off.

That late postmark could mean penalty fees on bill payments or your ballot not counting in elections.

To guarantee a specific postmark date, take your mail to the Post Office counter and request a manual postmark.

Q2 Weather

Q2 Billings Area Weather: The gusty winds of Wednesday

