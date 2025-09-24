Wednesday Headlines: Body recovered, Homicide sentence, Crosswalk safety

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, Sept. 24

Red Lodge searchers recover body of Minnesota hiker missing for over 3 months

Red Lodge searchers recover body of Minnesota hiker missing for over 3 months

RED LODGE - Searchers recovered the body of a 23-year-old Minnesota hiker more than three months after an extensive mission to find him began in East Rosebud Creek.

Tim Sandford fell into the water near the outlet of Rimrock Lake on June 8. His body was recovered about 1,500 feet downstream, with Red Lodge Fire crews saying lower water levels improved access and visibility.

Read the full story

Billings man sentenced to 35 years for homicide that inspired new law

Billings man sentenced to 35Billings man sentenced to 35 years for homicide that inspired new law years for group

BILLINGS - A former Billings group home worker was sentenced to 35 years in prison, with 10 years suspended, after beating a resident to death last year.

Dante Garriott, 20, pleaded guilty to mitigated homicide for punching and kicking Alan Wright at the home in the Heights. Wright's injuries contributed to his death 12 days after the assault.

The case inspired Alan's Law, which was passed by the Montana Legislature, putting a sentencing enhancement on convictions by caregiving facility workers against a vulnerable person.

Read the full story

Crossing guard’s video shows dangers in Billings school zone

Crossing guard’s video shows dangers in Billings school zone

BILLINGS - A Billings school crossing guard is raising traffic safety awareness after witnessing drivers speeding through a newly-improved crosswalk on Rimrock Road.

Linda Walton said she witnesses near misses, speeding, and blatant disregard for traffic laws daily, using a GoPro to catch some drivers in the act.

The city recently revamped three school zones as part of the "Safe Routes to School" program.

Read the full story

Watch the latest weather forecast