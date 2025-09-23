BILLINGS — A Billings school crossing guard says drivers continue to speed through a newly improved crosswalk on Rimrock Road, putting students at risk despite recent safety upgrades.

“Slow down, people,” said crossing guard Linda Walton, who works at Rimrock and Arvin.

Watch Walton's video of dangerous driving below:

Crossing guard’s video shows dangers in Billings school zone

Walton has been a crossing guard for years and recently noticed the city added features to get drivers to slow down and pay attention to the school zone. Those improvements include delineators, flashing yellow signs, reduced speed limits and extra road markings.

However, Walton believes none of it is working.

“Some old man almost plowed into one of those barriers. Driving right at it, not paying attention,” she said.

Walton said she witnesses near misses, speeding, and blatant disregard for traffic laws daily — even catching drivers using their phones, putting on makeup, and reading while driving.

“You need to slow down and you need to look,” she said.

MTN News A car runs through the Rimrock crosswalk as the guard's stop sign is up

After years of helping students cross safely, Walton said she’s about had enough. She is even considering leaving her position if something doesn’t change.

“I am concerned this year,” she said. “People are rude. They won’t stop. They scream at me.”

The City of Billings recently revamped three school zones — on Lewis Avenue between 13th and 14th streets, State Avenue and Jackson Street, and Rimrock and Arvin — as part of the Safe Routes to School program.

City engineers said improvements included speed reductions, additional markers, and flashing lights.

But neighbors say drivers are still not slowing down.

“I’m pretty sure the speed limit is 35, but most are going 45 or more,” said Wanda Thompson, who lives near the crossing. “There were a couple of times it was flashing, and I waited for traffic to stop, and somebody still ran through it.”

MTN News Wanda Thompson lives on Rimrock road

To show what she sees on the job, Walton strapped on a GoPro camera. The footage shows a truck barely stopping in time, a couple of SUVs speeding through while her handheld stop sign is raised, and a Jeep driving through despite flashing yellow crosswalk lights.

In recent decades, Rimrock Road has shifted from a neighborhood street to a busy thoroughfare for traffic heading to the West End.

The increase has prompted members of the Rimrock Neighborhood Task Force to voice concerns and call for change.

Courtesy A truck barely stops in time as a crossing guard engages the crosswalk signal

“Everybody needs to understand that state law says every intersection is a legal crosswalk, so if someone is standing on the sidewalk, please stop for them,” said neighbor Leslie Cook with the Rimrock Task Force.

Walton agrees, saying if drivers won’t slow down for children, she wonders what it will take.

“This is our future. What’s it going to take, somebody killing somebody?” she said.

The city says new school flashers are being installed on Lewis Avenue, State Avenue and Rimrock Road.

Delivery and installation are expected by the first week of October.