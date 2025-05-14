Wednesday Headlines: Bills vetoed, Rattlesnake season, Special Olympics

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Wednesday, May 14

Governor's vetoes could shape Montana's final budget picture

HELENA - Two weeks after the end of Montana's 2025 legislative session, hundreds of bills still await final decisions from Gov.r Greg Gianforte, who maintains authority to sign or veto them.

On Tuesday, Gianforte vetoed six bills, including legislation that would have allowed Medicaid recipients to obtain anti-psychotic medications without prior authorization.

Another vetoed bill would have expanded funding to the state's Noxious Weed Trust Fund.

Rattlesnakes slither into Billings as summer approaches; expert shares safety tips

BILLINGS - Rattlesnake season has officially begun in Montana as warmer temperatures draw out the venomous reptiles.

There are already reports this spring of people being injured after encountering prairie rattlers on trails, including those in Phipps Park.

Wildlife specialists say the chances of being bitten by a rattlesnake remain low. They advise anyone who does get bitten to remain calm and seek immediate medical help.

The Special Olympics torch has officially made it to Billings

BILLINGS - In Billings, preparations for the Special Olympics are underway.

The games' torch arrived in the city on Tuesday following a 20-day journey that began in northwestern Montana.

The final stretch of the torch run begins at 4 p.m. today, with runners starting at MSU-Billings and ending at the downtown courthouse.

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Wet weather through Thursday, the weekend into Monday

