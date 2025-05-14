BILLINGS — As warmer weather approaches and Montanans head out to enjoy the sunshine, snakes are also looking to soak up the rays.

For Billings resident Jenny Ludvigson, the allure of Phipps Park in northwest Billings is undeniable.

Watch the story here:

Rattlesnakes slither into Billings as summer approaches; expert shares safety tips

"We make a commitment that we try to meet up here probably three times a week," Ludvigson said on Tuesday. "The scenery is beautiful and, you know, it's just a great way to take in nature."

Despite the scenic beauty, runners and hikers may inadvertently cross paths with rattlesnakes. Ludvigson and her friend saw one last year at Phipps Park.

MTN News

"As we were walking along, this rattler really hissed at us and was very unhappy that we were in his path. And he did let us know," Ludvigson said. "He came slithering out and we were running like mad people to get away."

Rattlesnakes are typically found in places full of sagebrush and large rocks. Global Wildlife Rescue specialist Dave Pauli said you might see a rattlesnake, but the chance that it will bite you is low.

MTN News

"The risk from snakes in Montana is minimal. On average, there's 16 rattlesnake bites to humans statewide," Pauli said. "Anytime there's an exposure from a rattlesnake to a dog or to a human, people get really concerned. And we just need to put it in perspective."

But if someone happens to be bitten by a rattlesnake, Pauli said to remain calm.

"Many of those have no venom injected. They're dry bites and none of them have resulted in fatalities," he said. "Keep the bite above your heart if you can, go to a medical center, call ahead, and they will take care of you. But it's really minimal risk."

Pauli also said to not move a rattlesnake.

"Just go around it. Don't get close to it. The snake does not want to interact with you," Pauli said. "Generally, backing away, calming down, low, slow, and soft. You know, you don't have to move fast. You don't have to touch or move the snake. Just get away from the situation."