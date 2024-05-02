'We want to show up': Carbon County EMS workers hoping June mill levy will pass

CARBON COUNTY — It's a years-long problem that might finally have a solution. In Joliet, the town’s emergency medical services cover around 320 square miles. But for a team consisting solely of volunteers and limited funds, providing even basic services can be a challenge.

An emergency medical services (EMS) mill levy will appear on Carbon County voter’s June ballots to address the problem that spans the county.

“Carbon County is struggling in providing EMS services,” said Torsten Prahl, the assistant EMS chief for the Red Lodge Roberts District, on Wednesday.

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Torsten Prahl

In Joliet, EMS is 100% volunteer-based. EMS agencies are struggling to provide even basic emergency services on a consistent basis, which is why many are hoping the June mill levy could fund all emergency medical services in Carbon County.

"In the state of Montana, EMS is not considered an essential service," said Robin Harper, a volunteer paramedic with Joliet EMS, on Wednesday. "So we do not get any tax dollars at all."

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Robin Harper

Joliet’s EMS crew consists of 24 volunteers.

"I've been a volunteer for about a year and a couple of months now,” said Cody Atwood, a volunteer paramedic with Joliet EMS, on Wednesday.

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Cody Atwood

In the Red Lodge Roberts District, it's a similar story.

"We have four full-time paramedics," Prahl said. "And then we have 50-plus volunteers."

At Clarks Fork Valley Ambulance, no paid staff can be found.

"We have, currently, eight volunteers. No paid staff," said Roger Steffan, the chief paramedic for Clarks Fork Valley Ambulance, on Wednesday. "We're covering about 215, 220 runs per year with that staff."

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Roger Steffan

On Feb. 15, Carbon County commissioners approved a resolution of intent brought forth by the Red Lodge Roberts Ambulance District, Joliet Emergency Medical Services, and Clarks Fork Valley Ambulance, for the Carbon County EMS mill levy to help fund all emergency medical services in the county.

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Carbon County EMS workers pose in front of an ambulance

"Everybody hates the sound of more taxes. But it's very small in comparison to other things, in comparison to what we can provide,” said Harper.

This comes after Carbon County funding structures for ambulance services were proven to be insufficient for the three ambulance services in the county.

"Last year, there was a total of 33 calls that an ambulance did not respond to," Prahl said. "And so we're looking at correcting that."

It’s the first step in getting a mill levy on the June primary ballot that would include all incorporated and unincorporated areas of Carbon County and provide funding for basic emergency medical services.

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News 'Vote Yes' sign in Joliet

"EMS in Carbon County is like a three-legged horse. We rely on each other," Steffan said. "We may have one really solid leg, but if one of those other legs falls, the whole thing is going to collapse."

The levy would begin this year and remain permanently, with the average home seeing a $2-$12 monthly impact.

"I'm well aware that throwing money at a problem doesn't always fix it, but it's sometimes a good first step,” said Steffan.

A good first step that Carbon County EMS personnel say is crucial in continuing their ability to serve the county.

"We want to show up when 911 is calling. And we want to show up with an ambulance that's working, with this trained personnel staffing. We want the best care that we can provide," Prahl said. "By supporting the levy, that supports our response."

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Close-up of a 'Vote Yes' sign in Joliet

To learn more about the proposed levy, click here.