'Watching the impacts': Billings Head Start braces for potential government shutdown

BILLINGS — For low-income families, the cost of childcare can be crippling—which is why many rely on Head Start programs to support their child’s development. But the looming potential government shutdown could impact the federally funded program that serves more than 200 families in Yellowstone and Carbon counties, depending on how long it lasts.

At potential risk, according to Billings-area Head Start officials, is funding for reimbursements for food purchases for those in need. While the agency's reserves will likely cover those costs for the near term, officials say they worry about the families they serve if the shutdown stretches for the long term.

For most of those families, affordable, reliable childcare isn’t always easy to find. Once you find the right care it can be hard to let go of.

"He’s just happy to come. He’s excited to come every morning," said Glen Van Dyke, a Billings parent, on Wednesday. "He just loves it."

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Glen Van Dyke

Another parent, Elizabeth Davey, said her children share a close bond with their Head Start teachers.

"I got one kid in kindergarten now and the other one is still coming here, going to the same teacher that my older one went to last year," Davey said on Wednesday. "They just couldn’t see going to anybody different."

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Elizabeth Davey

Thousands of Montana families rely on Head Start programs to stay afloat.

"Head Start is just like another branch of my family here since my family’s out of town,” Davey said. "Just became a family. Kind of a second family."

The federally-funded early care and education program serves low-income families nationwide and has a great need in Yellowstone and Carbon counties. In Montana, Head Start programs employ nearly 1,500 staff members and care for more than 3,000 children.

Head Start Inc. Map of Head Start programs in Montana

"We currently serve 264 children and their families. Our services are completely free," said Janice King, the executive director of Head Start Inc. in Yellowstone and Carbon counties, on Wednesday. "Of course, there’s qualifications to participate in our program. Most of our families are living at or below federal poverty guidelines.”

But the looming government shutdown could mean trouble for the program. Specifically, for the food the kids receive.

"We try to feed them all of their required calories while they’re here. Many of the kids are getting breakfast, lunch, and a snack before they go home," King said. "We do rely on reimbursement and funding from the child, adult, and care food program, CACFP, and that is a program that also could be affected by a government shutdown."

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Oranges ready to be cut

The Billings program receives its annual funding in July, so the impacts would be more indirect.

“We’re super fortunate as a Head Start program. Our funding month is in July, and so we are funded annually...So our funding is secure. There are other programs, other Head Start programs, other Early Head Start programs in our area that can be impacted," King said. "We do have reserves and can continue to provide those services with the hopes that the government shutdown won’t persist."

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News Janice King

But for those who receive funding in October, November, and December, it could mean dipping into reserves and hoping for the best.

“They probably are making backup plans," King said. "Perhaps they have a reserve or something that would help them continue to offer services for a few weeks or even a month."

An effort to continue offering needed care, even in times of uncertainty.

"Just what they do for the kids. I mean, they seem like they get so advanced when they come here with everything that they need," Van Dyke said. "Specialized in some of the stuff that the kids really lack. Especially ones that are behind anyway. They just, they do a great job.”

Kelsey Boggs/MTN News An empty classroom at a Billings Head Start location

To learn more about the looming shutdown, click here.

To learn more about Head Start, click here.