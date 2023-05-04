Voting begins for 'War of the Walls' murals at Billings and Laurel MasterLubes

The voting has opened for the annual War of the Walls competition at five MasterLube locations in Billings and Laurel.

Each year, one student from each of five schools in Billings and Laurel is chosen to paint a mural on the wall of the MasterLube station. The winner is chosen by public vote.

Voting will close at noon on Wednesday, May 10 and the winner will be announced on Friday, May 12.

The school murals are located here:

- Billings West will be at the MasterLube at 2424 King Ave W

- Billings Senior at 1628 Grand Ave

- Skyview at 1331 Main Street

- Billings Central Catholic High downtown at 2650 4th Ave North

- Laurel High School at 203 SE 4th Street in Laurel.

Visit masterlube.com/votewow2023 to vote for your favorite mural. Meet the artists behind the murals at www.masterlube.com/wow2023.

MasterLube Grad Day started in 1991, and 2023 is the 32nd year.

The “voting” contest for best mural began in 2008.

