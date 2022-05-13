Billings Senior tops War of the Walls competition

Billings Senior High School muralist Madeline Thompson has won this year's MasterLube War of the Wall mural competition.

MasterLube announced Friday that the Senior mural received 15 more votes than the second-place finisher, Laurel High School. Billings Central took third place.

Click here to learn more about the artists and their murals.

Voting was held online over the past week.

The competition coincides with the annual Grad Day fundraising event for area high schools’ all-night, drug and alcohol-free graduation celebrations. The graduation night parties provide a safe and fun way for teenagers to celebrate. The organizing committee hopes to raise $60,000 for the events. The money is used to purchase prizes for all students, buy food, and hire entertainment. Organizers say more than 90 percent of graduates attend the parties.

This year's fundraiser is being held tomorrow, Saturday, May 14 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Each school will “adopt” a MasterLube site for the day to conduct their fundraising. Every dime a customer spends at MasterLube that day will go directly to the schools for their graduation celebration. MasterLube retains $0 for product cost, labor, or overhead. Saturday's event marks the 31st year that MasterLube has held its “Grad Day” fundraiser. Students also hold a BBQ and car wash on site as part of the fundraising efforts and accept roadside donations.

Here's a list of where each fundraiser will be held: