Volunteers hand out 17,000 donuts to Billings students

It was a super sweet start to the day for some 17,000 students in Billings public schools who were greeted with Krispy Kreme donuts this week. That number is correct: 17,000 donuts, one for each kid. It's quite the operation, and it's all because the kids have shown so much resilience over the past few years.

"Who doesn't like donuts to start their day?" student appreciation volunteer and mom Kendra Hatch said Wednesday while handing out donuts. "Would you like a donut? There you go, sweetheart. Enjoy."

It was a big undertaking – and a whole lot of logistics – as some 35 volunteers united to deliver donuts to all 33 public schools in billings.

It all started as a small group of moms texting one night about what they could do to show appreciation for educators. Now they've raised about $60,000, partnered with the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools and added donut delivery to their resumes.

"We love kids. We want to give back. They've taken on a lot the last two years with Covid and different other protocols, and this is all for them," Hatch said.

The students were surprised but happy to receive the treats.

"It's just really surprising to everybody, and it's pretty cool that people are doing this for us," says Poly Drive Elementary School first-grader Kai Parker.

"Why wouldn't anyone want donuts every day at school? Why haven't we celebrated this before?" added Poly Drive fifth-grader Rosemary Byorth.

Like the volunteers say, they 'donut' know what they'd do without all these sweet students.