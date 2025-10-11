Viral baseball league announces tour stop in Billings, city expands sports scene

BILLINGS— A viral baseball league has announced they will stop in Billings next year, a result of Visit Billings and the Billings Mustangs working together to expand the city’s sports scene.

The Firefighters and Party Animals teams from the Banana Ball Championship League are slated to play at Dehler Park in Billings August 20 through 22, as a part of their Savannah Bananas World Tour.

“They've grown to sell out every stadium they ever go to. So, it'll be very exciting to see this place packed for another three games next summer,” said Billings Mustangs General Manager Matt Allen.

According to Visit Billings Sports Tourism Director Casey Conlon, people interested in attending can get ahead on tickets through entering a lottery.

“They sell out every single game that they play, so we promise you're gonna want to get your name in early,” said Conlon.

The teams perform choreographed dances during the game, which they have gone viral for on social media platforms, such as TikTok.

“We've talked to a number of groups all across this country that have had them over the last couple of years and they say, ‘Anything you can do to get them here, do that. Get them here because they are a show unlike we've seen for baseball fans, for fun fans.’ Really anybody is going to enjoy the three-night show they put on,” said Conlon.

Banana Ball is one of multiple ways Billings is expanding its sports scene.

“Sports tourism is a $50 billion industry. And for us to be able to carve our piece of that pie is really important for our community,” said Visit Billings Executive Director Aly Eggart.

The city is on track to have a new recreation center, ice arena and indoor pickleball courts next year.

“None of this is coincidence, right? It's all happening because, you know, eight years ago we did a sports feasibility study that showed us that Billings needs more facilities, and the appetite's there,” said Eggart.

One of the new developments, indoor pickleball courts, will be built at 2290 King Ave, the previous location of Costco. The facility is on track to open by June.

The courts are going to be the first The Flying Pickle franchise in Montana. The business first opened in Meridian, Idaho in 2023.

“We’re extremely excited for it. It's going to be a great location,” said Guy Atkins, Billings Pickleball Association Vice President.

According to Atkins, the pickleball community has expanded significantly since he started playing the sport 23 years ago.

“Before anybody really knew, I got a lot of ‘pickle-what’ looks back then,” said Atkins.

The association has 265 members right now and reaches hundreds more through team reach groups. Atkins said the indoor courts will help accommodate the growing number pickleball athletes.

“Sounds like they're going to have 14 courts at minimum, and some really great facilities there. So, it's going to be a place for people to come, play pickleball, learn pickleball,” he said.

Other projects underway include the Amend Recreational Center (ARC) and the Signal Peak Ice Arena, which are also on track to open in June.