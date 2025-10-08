Vigil to be held for Columbus teen killed in crash

The community of Columbus will gather Wednesday night to honor and remember a 15-year-old boy who was killed in a tragic head-on crash over the weekend.

Easton Jones died after a crash in the westbound lane of Highway 10 near Park City.

The candlelight vigil will begin at 7:30 p.m. on the Columbus High School football field in Jones' honor.

The public is invited to attend.

A memorial service will also be held for Jones on Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. at Columbus High School.

Easton was a freshman at Columbus High.

