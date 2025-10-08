Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Vigil to be held for Columbus teen killed in crash

easton jones.png
courtesy photo
Easton Jones, center
easton jones.png
Posted
and last updated

The community of Columbus will gather Wednesday night to honor and remember a 15-year-old boy who was killed in a tragic head-on crash over the weekend.

Easton Jones died after a crash in the westbound lane of Highway 10 near Park City.

The candlelight vigil will begin at 7:30 p.m. on the Columbus High School football field in Jones' honor.

The public is invited to attend.

A memorial service will also be held for Jones on Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. at Columbus High School.

Easton was a freshman at Columbus High.

Related: 15-year-old Columbus teen dies in crash involving semi

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader