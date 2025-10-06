15-year-old Columbus teen dies in crash involving semi

STILLWATER COUNTY — A 15-year-old Columbus boy has died after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 10 near Park City Saturday night.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the accident occurred just before 11:00 p.m.

MHP said the 15-year-old was driving a Ford F-150 in the westbound lane when he came upon a vehicle that was stopped. The teen then tried to swerve to avoid rear-ending the truck, ultimately clipping that vehicle and then colliding head-on with a Kenworth semi-truck.

His vehicle then caught on fire, with the 15-year-old dying on the scene.

MHP said the other two drivers, including a 69-year-old man from Fishtail, were not injured in the accident.

MHP also said alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash, but they do not say which driver.