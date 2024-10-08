Vibrant vision: 86-year-old Billings woman paints home bright green to bring joy

BILLINGS — The newly painted, bright green home on Rimrock Road is a sight many can't miss.

It's also an 86-year-old's vision come to life.

“It makes me feel good. It just makes me feel better. Brightens me up if I'm a little tired out,” said Donna Beutler, the owner of the home. “I've always liked that color."

The bright idea started out of necessity because Beutler needed to fix her home after it was damaged in a hail storm.

“I had all kinds of color samples out here in the patio. She (Beutler's daughter) said, 'That's too bright. Just do it a lighter color.' I said, 'Well, but that's just what I like. This is what I want,'" Beutler said.

Kade Ryan owns Impress Paint and was the one to take on the task of making Beutler's vibrant vision come to life. He was dedicated to making it happen for the 86-year-old, even if it took extra work.

“It's a one-of-one color. So, you can't even buy that color in the store,” Ryan said. “We spent like three, four hours there at the paint center, just match, match, match, match, a little more tint, and then I brought it back to her and she got kind of choked up and was like, 'no way, like we can really do it.'”

Beutler has lived in the home for 50 years. Before the new paint job, the color was not as eye-catching.

“It was green, but so light that it was almost white,” Beutler said.

Now, the color matches Beutler's beautiful spark for life.

“I'll open my trailer sometimes and I'll see little speckles of that green everywhere, and it just reminds me of Donna every time, and so it was just a pleasure,” Ryan said. "It was just amazing, you know, it was like a dream come true."

Beutler's spark for living her life to the fullest and being involved in as much as she can hasn't dulled in her life, even when she was diagnosed with breast cancer that had also spread to her lymph nodes.

“Thirty-one years ago, they (doctors) told me I wasn't going to make it,” Beutler said.

She not only made it, but she is still thriving. She's doing everything she can to bring herself, and others, as much joy as possible, including painting her home an original color.

"I've had a fun life so far. I'm glad for every day I still have. As long as I know who I am and where I am most of the time, I'm content,” she said. "Knowing how old I am, I probably will never be able to pick another color. I'm not going to live long enough for that. I hardly think.”