Veterans rally in Billings against proposed cuts to VA services

BILLINGS — Veterans and supporters gathered outside a VA clinic in Billings on Friday to protest proposed cuts to the Department of Veterans Affairs that could significantly impact healthcare for those who have served in the military.

The rally comes in response to the Trump administration's plan to reduce the federal workforce by eliminating more than 80,000 VA jobs as part of an initiative to streamline operations and cut inefficiencies.

“We're going to lose more veteran services. We're going to lose veterans personnel. We're going to lose VA personnel,” said Kathleen Gilluly, an Army veteran and one of the protesters. "I've had several mobility issues. They've done a number of surgeries on me, right here at this clinic, in fact."

The proposed cuts, amounting to about 15% of the VA workforce, have raised alarms among veterans who fear for the continuity and quality of care they receive.

“I feel the country owes them an obligation to take care of them and the health care they need because of the injuries or problems they encountered due to their service,” Mickey Hartnett, an Air Force veteran said. “I hate to see our government and our country turn our backs on our veterans.”

Gilluly is concerned about the potential loss of health care providers.

“I'll probably lose my doctor. I've been going to the VA for 30 years, and I depend on the continuity of care I get there, along with a lot of other veterans," Gilluly said. “I've used a number of different departments, including mental health.”

The administration's push for efficiency through cuts has left some veterans feeling disheartened.

"Our congressional delegation has completely abandoned Montana as far as we're concerned. They don't care what happens to the people," said Gilluly, who made an unsuccessful bid as a Democrat for a state House seat in Laurel last year.

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte said Montana will continue providing quality health care for our veterans.

"For too long, the VA has failed to meet the needs of our veterans. I thank President Trump and his cabinet secretaries for assessing how our government agencies can best serve the American people without cutting critical services. In Montana, we'll continue to ensure and support increasing access to quality health care for our veterans," Gianforte said in a statement issued to MTN News on Friday.

Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy of Montana, a veteran, is also supportive of the restructuring.

“As a former Navy SEAL married to a Marine, my top priority for America’s veterans is better delivering the care, services, and resources they need to achieve the same American Dream they fought to defend. That means fighting to protect and put veterans first, not the bureaucracy, and seriously reforming the VA to restore accountability and efficiency in fulfilling their mission to better serve veterans. As the administration works to rein in spending, deliver government services more efficiently, and fix the VA, I will work with our federal partners to ensure cost-savings measures are targeted responsibly and the critical frontline resources and services Montana veterans rely on are protected,” Sheehy said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines of Montana said Daines is working closely with agencies to continue providing services for Montana veterans.

"Senator Daines is working closely with the VA and appropriate agencies to ensure critical services for Montanans are uninterrupted as President Trump works to reduce waste within the federal government. Montana’s veterans put their lives on the line to defend our country, and making sure they have the resources they need will always be one of his top priorities," Daines' team said in a statement issued to MTN News.

Lance Lidstrom, an Army veteran, expressed frustration with the current state of democracy.

"We're not having a democracy anymore. We're having a dictatorship,” he said. “I'll stand here and fight for the flag, but I will never fight for Trump.”