United Way donates thousands of school supplies to Billings students for upcoming school year

BILLINGS — On Tuesday and Wednesday, United Way of Yellowstone County held its second annual backpack distribution, donating school supplies to hundreds of students in the greater Billings area.

See how United Way's backpack distribution helped one Billings family below:

In all, the nonprofit collected 30,000 school supplies, including 1,000 backpacks.

Family Service in Billings donated $7,000 for the school supply drive, and Walmart donated $500.

Over 500 students took home school supplies over the course of the two days, including three of Shawna Youngbear's children.

"It's really helpful. We're thankful to the United Way for doing this. 'Cuz, I literally had no money at the moment, so it was actually a big help," Youngbear said on Wednesday.

Inflation continues to make goods more expensive, including school supplies. This year, parents may spend up of $600 per student, which is why staff at United Way say this year's event was more important than ever.

"Anything that United Way can help out to help ease some of that burden, 'cuz, coming out with school supplies, on top of other rising costs and utilities, and food. It just, it makes our heart happy to be able to help," said Chrissy Brese, United Way's engagement coordinator.

School supply drives leading up to the event were held at Mattress King, Western Security Bank, Billings Federal Credit Union, the Billings Public Library, and the Billings YMCA.

Brese said although the drive ended Wednesday, any unclaimed items will be donated to Billings Public Schools or Family Promise of Yellowstone Valley.

United Way will be accepting hygiene items and school supplies throughout the school year as well, to continue supporting students in need in the district.

"We're here to help make our community a better place," said Brese on Wednesday.