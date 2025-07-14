As back-to-school costs push $600, United Way fights to ease the load

BILLINGS — This summer, United Way of Yellowstone County (UWYC) is working to ease back to school burdens through its school supply donation campaign, collecting everything from crayons and notebooks to backpacks and hygiene items for students across the county.

Donation opportunities are now open at United Way’s headquarters on Overland Avenue, all Mattress King locations, and other participating businesses through Aug.13. A final community drop-off day is also scheduled for Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Go inside United Way’s supply drive—why name-brand supplies matter, how you can help, and what it means for hundreds of Billings families:

Back-to-school costs push $600—United Way fights to ease the load

Last year’s effort supported more than 700 families and gathered over 25,000 supplies. Organizers say the need has grown.

“The need has increased. I mean, the cost of living, the cost of supplies, have almost doubled,” said Chrissy Brese, the engagement coordinator at UWYC. "Last year we did a backpack distribution for the first time in conjunction with Family Service, and we had over 1,400 kids register.”

According to the National Retail Federation, the average back-to-school haul for one student now totals nearly $600—a nearly 24% increase since 2021. In Billings, about 40% of public school students qualify for free or reduced lunch, and roughly 600 are experiencing homelessness.

“We really want to take away that stigma for the children, that they feel, when they are coming from a family that has those needs," said United Way President and CEO Andrew Konkel. "We don’t want them to feel singled out.”

Distribution is set for Aug. 19 and 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Overland Avenue office. Any extra supplies will be delivered directly to schools for ongoing student support.

Family Service has donated $5,000 toward backpacks and supplies this year, with Walmart contributing an additional $500.

Items Needed Most:

Composition notebooks (college & wide rule)

2-pocket folders (assorted plain colors)

Crayola crayons (24-count)

Crayola washable markers (classic colors, 8-count)

Crayola colored pencils (12 or 24-count)

Elmer’s glue sticks & liquid glue

Pink erasers

Highlighters

Hygiene items also welcome

📦 Want to help?

Drop off supplies at 2173 Overland Ave or click here to learn how to get involved.