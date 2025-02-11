Tuesday Morning Headlines: Transgender bathroom bill, Billings test scores, Plow wrecks

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for 2-11-25

Transgender bathroom bill moves forward

Montana Senate endorses biological sex bathroom bill

HELENA — A bill that would require transgender people in Montana to use the bathroom that aligns with their sex at birth has now been endorsed by the state Senate.

All Republicans voted in support and all Democrats voted against.

The measure would require schools, correctional facilities, shelters and other public buildings to designate bathrooms, changing rooms and sleeping areas for either men or women based on biological sex.

Once HB 121 passes a final vote in the Senate it will be on its way to Gov. Greg Gianforte.

SD2 winter test scores in

Billings schools math and reading test scores down compared to last year

BILLINGS — The results are in from Billings SD2 winter test scores.

One new program - Kinder Ready - is already proving to be successful.

Bench Elementary saw a huge spike in reading proficiency, going from 16 percent in the fall of 2024 to 56 percent now.

Mckinley also saw a big jump from 61 percent to 75 percent, while Orchard rose 5 percentage points from 76 to 81.

Plow wrecks during cold stretch

Record-high calls flood towing and emergency crews amid Montana's winter conditions

BILLINGS — Bitter, arctic cold is blasting the area this morning.

The frigid temperatures come after a busy weekend for towing companies and plows.

Some companies like Hanser’s towing say they saw more than 200 accidents across the area, including nearly 140 calls last Friday alone.

And the Montana Department of Transportation is warning drivers to slow down in these conditions after multiple plows were hit last week.

As you can guess, that means a number of snow plows around the state could be out of commission when the next storm hits.

MDT says to always slow down around plows and increase your following distance.

They do not say how many crashes involved snow plows and if there were any injuries.

Watch the latest weather forecast:

Q2 Billings Area Weather: A sunny but cold Tuesday

Watch Montana This Morning: