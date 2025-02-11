Billings schools' math and reading test scores down compared to last year

Test scores are down at schools such as Newman Elementary in Billings.

Some parents there are not overly concerned because they say the teachers are doing what they can to help the students improve in reading and math.

The FastBridge Learning test shows 37 percent all students at Newman are proficient in reading, down from 43 percent in 2023.

And 45 percent are proficient in math.

“I'm real good at math,” said student Amaziah Nomee on Monday, saying he needs help with reading.

It’s a trend that both Newman and the district are working to change.

“It's been going real good with my teacher and like with math,” Nomee said.

“Extra reading class and extra math class,” said Ursula Russell, Nomee’s grandmother.

“I don't think they consider what happened when COVID happened,” said Gennesee Monical, who says the actual proficiency may be lower. “So I think everybody's a little bit behind.”

Billings School District 2 Superintendent Dr. Erwin Garcia says a new test and two fewer weeks of instruction before testing may have contributed to the decreases.

Garcia has been focused on Title I schools, and knowing proficiency levels in reading and math are big concerns.

Title I schools like Orchard and Ponderosa elementary schools also have seen proficiency numbers decline or remain stagnant, with both schools showing levels below 50 percent.

"When we're looking at proficiency, we are trying to make sure that all students are receiving what we call tier one instruction,” said Kyra Gaskill, School District 2 director of elementary education.

Gaskill helped present the test results at theperformance monitoring committee meeting on Monday.

She said the district is already working on improving math and reading.

“Look at each individual student and then make a plan for them,” Gaskill said. “Goal set for what that student needs and then move forward with that plan.”

Parents have seen that extra instruction at Newman.

“The teachers work with them,” said Gary Boehm, a parent with children who attend Newman. “The principal works with them. And I'm liking it.”

“The teachers here do a great job of communicating with the parents of things that they have going on and things that they are doing to try and improve everything,” said Justin Marquart, another parent of a Newman student.

The district is also looking at its KindeREADy program as a way to try and turn around the scores.

The program created last fall is centered on pre-K students, and early signs show it's working.

Reading proficiency is up nearly 20% overall at the three Title I schools that are part of the program, with bench elementary schools seeing the most dramatic improvement in the fall of 2024, just 16% of incoming kindergartners were proficient in reading, compared to 56% today.

“We're seeing some tremendous growth in the early literacy skills, which is the focus.” Gaskill said about KindeREADy.