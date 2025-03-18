Tuesday Morning Headlines: New women's prison, Towing company suspended, Powell officers honored

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, March 18

DOC looking to build new women's prison

Billings considered as possible site for new state women's prison

BILLINGS — The Montana Department of Corrections is looking at four locations across the state to address overcrowding at the current Women's Prison in Billings.

The DOC is looking at Butte, Billings, Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, and Jefferson County as potential options for building a new second women's prison.

Yellowstone County Commissioners say they believe the DOC is waiting for this legislative session to end so the agency can get a better sense as to how much money is available.

Anderson Towing suspended from MHP towing list

Billings tow truck firm suspended from highway patrol rotation

BILLINGS — A Billings tow truck company is temporarily not on the tow response list for the Montana Highway Patrol after overcharging a Bozeman hardware store.

Anderson Towing was placed on a six-month suspension for charging Kenyon Noble Lumber and Hardware $67 hundred dollars for a four-mile tow after a crash in Bozeman last April.

Anderson Towing has filed for a judicial review in Lewis and Clark County District Court.

Powell officers honored for heroism

Powell officers honored for saving lives during apartment fire

POWELL, Wyo. — Two Powell police officers were honored this week for saving lives during an apartment fire in February.

Officers Kevin Bennett and Isaac Gutierrez were the first on-scene when a fire damaged the Parkview 1 apartments.

The duo was able to make sure everyone inside was able to get out safely.

The two were also quick to applaud others who were on the scene, calling them the real heroes.

