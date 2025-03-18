Two Powell Police officers received recognition, at a city council meeting on Monday night, for going into a burning building and saving lives.

When officers arrived, they checked the building at 749 North Beckman Street, each going through separate entrances.

The Hill family escaped the fire at the Parkview I Apartments on Feb. 17.

Powell officers honored, the story here:

Powell officers honored for saving lives during apartment fire

“We lost everything,” said Stephanie Hill, who lived with her family at the Parkview I Apartments. “We lost our pictures, everything.”

Hill woke up at 2 on the morning of the fire.

“I was just looking because we had made the tent in the living room and the kitchen was right in front of me, and I just saw the flames,” Hill said.

Her husband was working, and Stephanie went around the apartment complex to warn the other residents.

“It was like a dream almost,” Hill said. “I heard the crackling noise and I saw stuff flying off from the flames. It was making a weird noise. Then I was like, oh my gosh, this is real. I need to get up like get up.”

Officer Kevin Bennett was one of two officers who responded before Powell volunteer firefighters arrived.

“I've seen flames, so this is actually pretty close to the route I took that we're going right now,” Bennett said while driving his patrol car."

And as I got to here, I could see the flames.”

Bennett and Officer Isaac Gutierrez immediately went inside to make sure everyone had escaped.

“We arrived and we saw the fire breaching the roof,” Guitierrez said. “And immediately we decided we need to go in. Make sure everyone was out and waited for the fire department.”

“Obviously, priority of life is citizens of Powell, so I needed to make sure I got in there and make sure everyone was evacuated,” Bennett said.

“I would like to recognize Officer Gutierrez and Officer Bennett for the honorable actions of valor which were performed in the spirit of service and sacrifice,” Chief James Rhea said at the council meeting."

“The two were honored on recommendations from citizens, firefighters, and other first responders.

“We're put in hazardous conditions quite frequently, and this is a good chance to kind of describe those conditions,” Rhea said.All human life and one cat were saved.

“Everybody that showed up to help us, I think amazing,” Hill said.

"We take an oath, we’ve got to do it,” Gutierrez said. “So it's something I think we're both comfortable with.”

Guiterrez and Bennett each had family to watch the recognition.

“My wife was mad and glad at the same time,” Bennett said. “She doesn't want to know I ran into a building fire, but proud of me, so.”