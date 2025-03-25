Tuesday Morning Headlines: Billings Airport upgrades, Casper hockey injury, Helmet saves motorcyclist

Q2 Top Stories and Weather for Tuesday, March 25
City to improve and repave crosswind runway at Billings Logan International Airport
BILLINGS — The city of Billings approved a $6.1 million project to improve and repave the crosswind runway at Billings Logan International Airport.
The project will extend the runway by nearly 1,000 feet and help heavier planes have a place to land if winds are too strong and blowing in the wrong direction.
Construction will start in May and is expected to be done this fall.
'Saved his life': Wyoming family thankful for safety changes after skate slices son's neck
CASPER — A Wyoming family is thankful for changes to safety requirements after a skate sliced their 11-year-old son's neck.
Carter Lein was struck by the skate during a Casper Oilers game.
Carter's mother said his neckguard saved his life.
Many leagues made neck guards a requirement after a hockey player died in 20-23 after being struck by a skate during a game in England.
Family speaks out after motorcycle crash leaves Billings man seriously injured
BILLINGS — A 42-year-old man remains hospitalized after a motorcycle crash on Sunday.
David Laflamme's family says he suffered fractures to his neck, lower back, wrist and ribs.
Now his wife is urging riders to wear helmets, crediting her husband's helmet with saving his life.
Authorities have not released further details on the crash.
