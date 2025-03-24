Family speaks out after motorcycle crash leaves Billings man seriously injured

BILLINGS — A 42-year-old man remains hospitalized following a motorcycle crash on the 2800 block of King Avenue West on Sunday, leaving his future uncertain, according to Mandi Laflamme, his wife.

David Laflamme suffered severe injuries, including fractures to his neck, lower back, wrist, and ribs.

Family speaks out after motorcycle crash leaves man seriously injured

“He’d stopped, but I had just (attributed) it to traffic, and then I saw an ambulance (pass) and I told my daughter, ‘David’s down there,’” said Mandi.

Despite motorcycles making up only 3% of registered vehicles, they accounted for nearly 15% of traffic fatalities in 2022, according to data from the National Safety Council.

Mandi urged riders to wear helmets, crediting her husband’s helmet with saving his life.

“Wear your helmets, ‘cause had he not worn his helmet, (he'd be) dead,” said Mandi. “I’d trade him spots if I could.”

Authorities have not released further details on the cause of the crash.

At the time of publishing, there is a GoFundMe to help alleviate the cost of bills while David remains away from work due to his injuries.