Tuesday Headlines: YVAS incinerator latest, Tribal control, MINT Film Festival

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter searching for homes for strays following meth malfunction

BILLINGS - The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is still searching for homes for stray animals after an incinerator malfunction flooded their building with smoke.

The incident happened last week when the FBI was burning seized methamphetamine.

On Monday night, the Billings city administrator addressed city council, saying that there is specific protocol and that those steps were followed.

However, he says a fan that was part of the backup system had been moved.

Northern Cheyenne chiefs take control of tribal government

LAME DEER - The Northern Cheyenne tribal building remained closed Monday after the removal of eight tribal council members and two from the executive branch.

Now, 10 others, including eight of the chief's council, will be delegating the eight vacated seats.

Northern Cheyenne President Gene Small says the tribal council attempted to remove him from office for seeking an audit for about $94 million in federal money.

Hollywood to Hometown: Montana-born producer premieres Sundance film ‘Omaha’ at Billings festival

BILLINGS - The Montana International or "MINT" Film Festival is returning to Billings this week, along with a Montana-born film producer.

Preston Scott Lee is returning to his hometown to premiere his latest independent feature film, “Omaha.”

The MINT Film Festival runs from Thursday to Saturday with “Omaha” set to be the opening night movie.

